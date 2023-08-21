We are Local
Omaha man arrested on charges of bank check forgery, drug possession

(WRDW/WAGT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in custody after being accused of forging bank checks.

Jared T. Prince was arrested on charges of forgery, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a firearm.

Jared Prince
Jared Prince(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

In early August, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received reports of more than $80,000 worth of forged checks that had been deposited across multiple accounts at First National Bank of Omaha.

DCSO searched Prince’s residence near 72nd and Lake streets in Omaha, where deputies found forged checks and related electronic equipment, two handguns, around 1.5 pounds of marijuana, digital scales, and other suspected drugs.

The investigation is ongoing.

