Man arrested for fourth DUI on I-80 west of Lincoln

Justin Nelson
Justin Nelson(Lancaster County Jail)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man was arrested on Friday for his fourth DUI after he was caught driving erratically on Interstate 80 west of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 6:50 a.m., a member of the Criminal Interdiction Unit saw a white Jeep Grand Cherokee swerving and crossing over lanes while traveling westbound on I-80 near Pleasant Dale, LSO said.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said a deputy pulled the vehicle over and smelled alcohol coming from the driver, 39-year-old Justin Nelson, of Omaha, and saw mini alcohol bottles inside the vehicle.

LSO said Nelson’s blood alcohol level tested .229. He was lodged in jail for an interlock violation, second aggravated driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Nelson was supposed to have an interlock system in his Jeep due to having three DUI’s in the past.

