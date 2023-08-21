‘Living Hell’: 2 Iowa prisons without AC as heatwave arrives

DAVENPORT, Iowa - As a searing heatwave arrives, two Iowa prisons don’t have air conditioning. That can be dangerous to both the inmates and the guards.

Mark Dotson spent about 15 years in prison. “I robbed a Radio Shack in Coralville,” Dotson said.

Dotson now lives in Davenport after serving his time at Anamosa State Penitentiary. Anamosa and the Mount Pleasant Correctional Facilities don’t have any air conditioning. More than a thousand inmates are held at the two combined.

“Yeah, in summer, it’s a living hell. It’s a living hell,” Dotson said.

Dotson says it’s so hot and humid inside, the walls sweat and the condensation from the toilet puddles on the ground.

“That condensation will pretty much cover your floor in a giant puddle, and you’re kind of just fighting that all the time, you know. You’re putting down a towel or whatever, so it doesn’t get everywhere. But your wall still do it,” Dotson said.

Dotson says the humidity inside was a breeding ground for mold and fungus, which led to inmates falling ill. “When they say prison is not for the weak, they don’t just mean that it’s not for people who can’t defend themselves,” Dotson said.

Dotson says heat-related illnesses were common. “Very often. More often than you’re going to see anybody being taken to infirmary for a fight.,” Dotson said.

Todd Copley, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, which represents corrections workers says the heat itself isn’t the only danger corrections workers face.

“These prisons are dangerously overcrowded and even worse they’re critically understaffed. So, you have overcrowded prisons, no air conditioning, you know, it inflames tensions,” Copley said.

Copley says there’s not much the union can saying the state rolled back some union rights.

Dotson says inmates had to buy fans to keep themselves cool. Something difficult for him to do, since he only made 50 cents an hour working in the prison.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.