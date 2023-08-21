We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to visit Nebraska National Guard at southern U.S. border

61 soldiers were deployed earlier this month as part of Operation Lone Star.
Over 60 Nebraska National Guard members are being deployed to assist at the U.S. border with Mexico.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is traveling to Texas Monday to visit with Nebraska National Guard soldiers supporting efforts to secure the border with Mexico.

Pillen is traveling with Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Craig Strong to visit the 61 soldiers who were deployed on August 2. They are expected to return home in early September.

Troops are helping to provide assistance to agencies working to secure the southern U.S. border amidst what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a “security disaster.”

In May, Pillen sent just 10 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to the border, costing some $128,000 in federal funds.

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraskans as well as all Americans,” Pillen said. “I am looking forward to visiting with our soldiers and observing their operations personally and sharing the state’s appreciation for their service as part of Operation Lone Star.”

Nebraska’s participation in border security comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which allows states to provide resources and assistance to other states in times of emergency.

Pillen will join other Republican governors for a security briefing headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Watch the briefing here at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital...
Omaha Police arrest one in connection with Carter Lake cutting
A sculpture honoring an Omaha Tribe leader has been formally dedicated at its home at Lewis and...
Statue of Omaha Tribe Chief Big Elk finds permanent home on Omaha’s RiverFront
Hundreds showed out in Omaha's Capitol District Sunday morning for the 33rd annual Corporate...
Hundreds pack downtown Omaha for 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge
Sunday Heat Index
Dangerous heat and humidity continue through the week

Latest News

Former Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo is set to appear again in court Wednesday for his...
Former Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo to appear again in court Wednesday
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU officially announced that they're appealing LB 574, which...
Planned Parenthood, ACLU appealing Nebraska LB 574
Republicans renew push to establish school voucher program in SC
Iowa school voucher overflow raises concerns some students may be left behind
Former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Vinny Palermo pleads guilty to wire fraud charge