LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Gov. Pillen to visit Nebraska National Guard at southern U.S. border

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is traveling to Texas Monday to visit with Nebraska National Guard soldiers supporting efforts to secure the border with Mexico.

Pillen is traveling with Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General Craig Strong to visit the 61 soldiers who were deployed on August 2. They are expected to return home in early September.

Troops are helping to provide assistance to agencies working to secure the southern U.S. border amidst what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a “security disaster.”

In May, Pillen sent just 10 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to the border, costing some $128,000 in federal funds.

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraskans as well as all Americans,” Pillen said. “I am looking forward to visiting with our soldiers and observing their operations personally and sharing the state’s appreciation for their service as part of Operation Lone Star.”

Nebraska’s participation in border security comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which allows states to provide resources and assistance to other states in times of emergency.

Pillen will join other Republican governors for a security briefing headed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Watch the briefing here at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.