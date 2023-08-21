We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lana Del Rey announces fall tour dates

Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.
Lana Del Rey will be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.(Lana Del Rey)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Singer Lana Del Rey announced a limited run of fall tour dates Monday morning.

She’ll be making 10 stops playing amphitheaters in September and October.

Check out the tour dates below.

  • Sept. 14 – Franklin, Tennessee, at FirstBank Amphitheater
  • Sept. 17 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater
  • Sept. 19 – Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion
  • Sept. 21 – Huntsville, Alabama, at Orion Amphitheater
  • Sept. 23 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 25 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
  • Sept. 27 – Brandon, Mississippi, at Brandon Amphitheater
  • Sept. 29 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
  • Oct. 3 – Pittsburgh at The Pavilion at Star Lake
  • Oct. 5 – Charleston, West Virginia, at Charleston Coliseum

A general on-sale for tickets will start this Friday at 10 a.m. local time on Ticketmaster.

Del Ray is currently on tour supporting her ninth studio album, “Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.,” which came out in March. She has also recently performed at several music festivals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital...
Omaha Police arrest one in connection with Carter Lake cutting
A sculpture honoring an Omaha Tribe leader has been formally dedicated at its home at Lewis and...
Statue of Omaha Tribe Chief Big Elk finds permanent home on Omaha’s RiverFront
Hundreds showed out in Omaha's Capitol District Sunday morning for the 33rd annual Corporate...
Hundreds pack downtown Omaha for 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge
Sunday Heat Index
Dangerous heat and humidity continue through the week

Latest News

FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
A Douglas County District Court judge has ruled that four murder suspects will all be tried...
4 suspects to be tried together in north Omaha shooting that left teen girl dead
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
The girl was killed while her father was at work, authorities said. (Source: KHOU/GONZALEZ...
Family of slain 11-year-old girl reacts to suspect's arrest