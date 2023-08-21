We are Local
Housing project on Omaha’s Dodge Street causing frustration for area residents

Neighbors have reported seeing homeless people doing drugs in vacant lots
A new apartment development on Omaha's main road, Dodge Street, is causing some problems for nearby residents.
By John Chapman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Work is underway to develop a new look along Omaha’s main thoroughfare.

A major development project is taking place near 48th and Dodge streets, but it’s resulted in some growing pains for nearby residents.

There are plans for a five-story apartment complex with more than 300 units to go up around 48th and Dodge.

But a couple blocks east of the project, there are signs that people are setting up camp.

Back in the neighborhood around the development sites, there are signs that people are using the vacant home for shelter.

Neighbors say those squatters are bringing trouble to the area.

“It’s been pretty rough lately,” area resident Adam Sebring said. “There’s been a fair amount of crime in the neighborhood, a lot of trash around and such. Over here next to my house, there’s a lot with just a Walmart shopping cart in it.”

“It’s getting to the point where I leave my light on at night. I had to put a camera [there]... somebody came up to my porch a while back and smashed up my flower pots. It makes me really nervous going out at night.”

Scott Anderson also lives in the neighborhood. He tells 6 News the things he sees in the morning are disturbing.

“In the mornings, I drive up Dodge Street and I see behind the houses, they’re doing drugs or whatever in the bushes back there,” Anderson said. “On the weekends, they have a little fire and cook breakfast back there. They sleep in the bushes, they sleep in the houses. I don’t want anyone to be thrown in jail or anything, but it’s kind of ridiculous.”

Danny Begley is the Omaha City Councilman for the area and he’s been working on the issue.

He says progress is being made.

“The permits for the sewer and water cut-off have been issued and the general contractor is going to start with the demolition next week,” Begley said. “They’ll see some construction fencing around and the general contractor will be on-site, so we’ll be seeing a lot of progress really soon.”

Begley says he got calls from concerned neighbors previously, but he tells 6 News that although the work crews would board and seal up the buildings, the people would still find a way inside.

“When you go through the development process, there are growing pains with it,” Begley said. “We’ve experienced that here on this one like we do on many others.”

Begley said contractors believed the project will be finished in 2025.

