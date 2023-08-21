We are Local
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Dangerous heat continues this week

By David Koeller
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Incredible levels of heat and humidity continue across the area today. Temperatures are soaring into the upper 90s to around 100 degrees for most of the metro. Combine that with very thick humidity, we are seeing heat index readings of 110 to 120 degrees, reaching the dangerous category. Continue to exercise caution with any outdoor activities. Keep them short if possible, and make sure to dress with the heat in mind wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Drink plenty of water, and stick to the shade as much as possible. Temperatures this evening will remain in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 110 to 120 degrees. Very little cooling after sunset, still around 90 degrees at 10pm.

Monday Evening Forecast
Monday Evening Forecast(WOWT)

The Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the entire area through Wednesday, and will likely be extended into Thursday as the intense heat continues through the week. Expect heat index readings of 110 to 120 degrees each afternoon, perhaps even higher in a few spots.

Excessive Heat Warnings Through Thursday
Excessive Heat Warnings Through Thursday(WOWT)

It will be very humid Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees providing little in the way of relief from the heat. High temperatures on Tuesday may push close to record levels. It is likely that highs top out near 100 degrees in Omaha, which would tie the record high for the day. Lincoln and Norfolk will likely challenge records as well, reaching the low 100s.

Tuesday's Forecast
Tuesday's Forecast(WOWT)

We may challenge record highs once again on Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures finally start to cool a bit by the end of the week.

Heat index readings over 100 through Thursday
Heat index readings over 100 through Thursday(WOWT)

A cold front will move through Thursday night into Friday bringing a chance for at least a few thunderstorms in the overnight or early on Friday. Temperatures on Friday should drop into the lower 90s or upper 80s. Still very warm, but better than what we are experiencing currently. The cooling continues into this weekend as highs drop back into the 80s, a little closer to where we should be for this time of year.

Challenging record highs through Thursday
Challenging record highs through Thursday(WOWT)

