We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs crews working on roads in extreme heat taking extra care

City and county crews around the Omaha metro are continuing to get road work done despite the heat wave.
By Laura Sambol
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Working outside in the heat is not for everyone. However, some people love it.

Public Works crews with the City of Council Bluffs say they prefer the heat over the cold. Lead Equipment Operator Chris Mower is one of them.

“I love my job,” he said. “I love doing construction and operating equipment, making our roads look good.”

Mower has worked for the City of Council Bluffs for 13 years and says he’s used to the heat. His latest project included resurfacing S. 16th St. with burning hot asphalt.

Supervisor Curt Whittington says it is just another day on the job.

“These guys will probably, probably only be about 10-hour day for them today,” he said. “We’ll go until we’re finished here.”

The hard work does not go unnoticed by kind neighbors, who often leave out coolers filled with water for the crews.

People might think that delays in projects due to heat would be caused by workers getting overheated.

However, Whittington says the real problem is the asphalt. He says freshly poured asphalt is about 300° Fahrenheit. The asphalt usually cools off within a few hours, but not in extreme heat.

Whittington said, “Obviously it being a black material why, it is absorbing heat so it’s only going to drop about so much,” he said. “On days like this, it will take all night before it’s cool enough for us to open it up to traffic without damage to it.”

Meantime, Mower will be back hitting the pavement and not sweating it.

“I think we’ve got a good operation with the City of Council Bluffs here and I wouldn’t change a thing,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital...
Omaha Police arrest one in connection with Carter Lake cutting
A sculpture honoring an Omaha Tribe leader has been formally dedicated at its home at Lewis and...
Statue of Omaha Tribe Chief Big Elk finds permanent home on Omaha’s RiverFront
Hundreds showed out in Omaha's Capitol District Sunday morning for the 33rd annual Corporate...
Hundreds pack downtown Omaha for 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen made a trip to the southern border in Texas on Monday.
Gov. Pillen visits Nebraska soldiers at southern U.S. border
The Salvation Army has opened two cooling centers in Omaha as temperatures soar into the 100s.
Salvation Army cooling centers open in Omaha
Larry Bragg was arrested on charges of use of a weapon to commit a felony and posession of...
Omaha Police arrest man in Carter Lake cutting investigation
City and county crews around the Omaha metro are continuing to get road work done despite the...
City workers continue working on roads amid intense heat
A truck crashed into a tandem bicycle and injured two people Monday morning in Papillion.
Truck strikes tandem bicycle, injures two in Papillion