Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season

An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.

Pentatonix will be making a stop at Omaha’s CHI Health Center as part of its Most Wonderful Tour of the Year. A new Greatest Christmas Hits album is being released in tandem with the tour, the group’s seventh holiday album. The group is set to take the stage November 21.

The tour kicks off November 14 in Palm Springs, Calif., and runs through December 21, with the last stop in Austin, Texas.

Tickets go on sale Friday morning, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.

