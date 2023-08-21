We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

4 suspects to be tried together in north Omaha shooting that left teen girl dead

The 15-year-old was shot dead in her home in December.
Three of the four suspects accused of the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl had their preliminary hearings in court Monday.
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court judge has ruled that four murder suspects will all be tried together in a single proceeding.

Jarrious Hill, Kash Davis, Selassie Spencer, and Latrail Washington were arrested in December of 2022 in connection with the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. She was shot dead in her home at 37th and Pratt streets.

All four are charged with first-degree murder; each of them also faces various additional charges.

Four men were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, as Omaha Police investigated the shooting...
Four men were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, as Omaha Police investigated the shooting death of Synthia Elliott the night before. Top, from left: Kash Davis, 19; and Jarrious Hill, 19. Bottom, from left: Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20.(Omaha Police Department)

A police report stated patrol officers were sent to the area after a ShotSpotter activation of numerous gunshots in the area. Witnesses told police “multiple suspects” exited a car and fired at Elliott’s home.

A date for the trial has not been set.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital...
Omaha Police arrest one in connection with Carter Lake cutting
A sculpture honoring an Omaha Tribe leader has been formally dedicated at its home at Lewis and...
Statue of Omaha Tribe Chief Big Elk finds permanent home on Omaha’s RiverFront
Hundreds showed out in Omaha's Capitol District Sunday morning for the 33rd annual Corporate...
Hundreds pack downtown Omaha for 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge
Sunday Heat Index
Dangerous heat and humidity continue through the week

Latest News

An iconic acapella group is making a stop in Omaha this holiday season.
Acapella group Pentatonix coming to Omaha this holiday season
LIVE AT 2 P.M.: Republican governors to visit troops at southern U.S. border
Former Omaha councilman Vinny Palermo is set to appear again in court Wednesday for his...
Former Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo to appear again in court Wednesday
Human case of West Nile detected in central Nebraska