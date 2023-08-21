4 suspects to be tried together in north Omaha shooting that left teen girl dead
The 15-year-old was shot dead in her home in December.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court judge has ruled that four murder suspects will all be tried together in a single proceeding.
Jarrious Hill, Kash Davis, Selassie Spencer, and Latrail Washington were arrested in December of 2022 in connection with the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. She was shot dead in her home at 37th and Pratt streets.
All four are charged with first-degree murder; each of them also faces various additional charges.
A police report stated patrol officers were sent to the area after a ShotSpotter activation of numerous gunshots in the area. Witnesses told police “multiple suspects” exited a car and fired at Elliott’s home.
A date for the trial has not been set.
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.