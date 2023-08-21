4 suspects to be tried together in north Omaha shooting that left teen girl dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County District Court judge has ruled that four murder suspects will all be tried together in a single proceeding.

Jarrious Hill, Kash Davis, Selassie Spencer, and Latrail Washington were arrested in December of 2022 in connection with the death of 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. She was shot dead in her home at 37th and Pratt streets.

All four are charged with first-degree murder; each of them also faces various additional charges.

Four men were arrested on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, as Omaha Police investigated the shooting death of Synthia Elliott the night before. Top, from left: Kash Davis, 19; and Jarrious Hill, 19. Bottom, from left: Selassie Spencer, 20; and Latrail Washington, 20. (Omaha Police Department)

A police report stated patrol officers were sent to the area after a ShotSpotter activation of numerous gunshots in the area. Witnesses told police “multiple suspects” exited a car and fired at Elliott’s home.

A date for the trial has not been set.

