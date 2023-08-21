We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

12-year-old girl killed when ATV slams into tree, sheriff says

A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that...
A bouquet of flowers rested Sunday (Aug. 20) at the wooded scene of an ATV crash near Bush that claimed the life of 12-year-old Payton Strain.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley, Maddie Kerth and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUSH, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – A 12-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash in Louisiana.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened in the town of Bush on Saturday evening.

Officials identified the 12-year-old killed in the crash as Payton Strain, who was driving the vehicle.

Officials said the girls were riding in a four-wheel ATV when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Payton died early Sunday at Children’s Hospital New Orleans.

The 13-year-old passenger injured in the crash was Payton’s best friend, a relative said. She was recovering from injuries but was described by the relative as “stable and in good spirits.”

Sheriff Randy Smith described the accident as “any parent’s worst nightmare.”

“Whenever a child is involved in a tragic accident, it affects the whole community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of both girls,” Smith said in a statement.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Payton’s family pay for her funeral.

This was the second fatal ATV crash in the region in less than a month.

On July 24, two young teen boys were involved in a fiery ATV crash in the town of Loranger. Authorities said a 14-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old was injured when they lost control of an ATV and struck a culvert and several fence posts.

St. Tammany Parish coroner Dr. Charles Preston said all too often, families are devastated by accidents involving ATVs.

“The Coroner’s office staff joins me and the victim’s family and friends and in mourning this loss of life and in urging parents to take the greatest possible precautions in allowing children to drive an ATV alone or without attentive supervision,” Preston said.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide
Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital...
Omaha Police arrest one in connection with Carter Lake cutting
A sculpture honoring an Omaha Tribe leader has been formally dedicated at its home at Lewis and...
Statue of Omaha Tribe Chief Big Elk finds permanent home on Omaha’s RiverFront
Hundreds showed out in Omaha's Capitol District Sunday morning for the 33rd annual Corporate...
Hundreds pack downtown Omaha for 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge
Sunday Heat Index
Dangerous heat and humidity continue through the week

Latest News

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
The Bidens will travel to Maui to meet with wildfire survivors and first responders
A Douglas County District Court judge has ruled that four murder suspects will all be tried...
4 suspects to be tried together in north Omaha shooting that left teen girl dead
A stack of the latest weekly edition of the Marion County Record sits in the back of the...
The initial online search spurring a raid on a Kansas paper was legal, a state agency says
The girl was killed while her father was at work, authorities said. (Source: KHOU/GONZALEZ...
Family of slain 11-year-old girl reacts to suspect's arrest
FILE - A report on women serving in the U.S. Army Special Operations found a challenging...
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says