Omaha Police investigating cutting near Carter Lake

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 17th and Redick Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

Little information has been released, but OPD did confirm one person was taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.

