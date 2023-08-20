We are Local
Omaha Police investigating cutting near Carter Lake

Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the area of 17th and Redick Boulevard just before 1 p.m.

Little information has been released, but OPD did confirm one person was taken to Nebraska Medicine with life-threatening injuries.

--

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for the latest.

