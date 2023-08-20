Jade’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Heat wave stretches into the work week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday brought more heat and humidity as temperatures reached the low 90s with muggy conditions, leaving the heat index in the triple digits for a majority of the area.

6 Hour Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures will slowly cool down into the evening hours, however, humidity will remain high.

Air Quality (WOWT)

Air quality has been reduced for portions of the area due to wildfire smoke from Canada, making the sky look hazy. There is a silver lining: the smoke and partial cloud cover kept temperatures slightly lower for today.

Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

The heat index will reach the triple digits for the next four days. Stay hydrated and if possible, and avoid spending time outside during the hottest hours of the day.

Record High Potential (WOWT)

Forecasted temperatures in the upper 90s will put us pretty close to record highs throughout this week.

10 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Nighttime temperatures will only drop into the mid 70s, not providing much relief from the heat. Dry and hot weather remain the trend through midweek.

Relief is in sight: a system will bring cooler temperatures and a slight chance for a thunderstorm Thursday night into Friday.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.