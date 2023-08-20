We are Local
Hundreds pack downtown Omaha for 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge

Hundreds showed out in Omaha's Capitol District Sunday morning for the 33rd annual Corporate Cycling Challenge.
By Johan Marin
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Hundreds of people showed up Sunday morning to Omaha’s Capitol District for the Corporate Cycling Challenge’s 33rd annual community bike riding event.

Many bikers and those part of city and community organizations embarked on a long ride.

Others like Alex Ormond stayed back to help those that might have needed to repair their bikes. He was with Greenstreet Cycles, a neighborhood bike repair shop.

“I want to be a part of the community and people who just participate,” Ormond said.

The overall purpose of the event was to promote health and bring people together as a community.

Bob Mancuso, one of the organizers behind the event, and other organizations were raising funds to support a bigger cause.

“It’s also then we raise funds for the Eastern Nebraska Trails Network,” Mancuso said.

Eastern Nebraska Trails Network is a nonprofit that works to build more bike trails across the area and into western Iowa. For many bike riders, Mancuso believes, it’s a necessity.

“People don’t realize really how great of a trail system we have in Omaha,” Mancuso said “So, we’re really excited to help contribute to that and make that a better and improved process and that we help contribute that to bike riders.”

Joy Dobrauc with CHI Health also helped out this year. She’s been a part of the event for quite some time.

“I rode for probably 10 years in a row, but now I have a little kiddo,” Dobrauc said. “So, I kind of man the table, but it’s a great event.”

Giving back to the community is what sparked her excitement.

“We just love being able to see other folks and our employees, family, and everyone in the community,” Dobrauc said. “It’s really important and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

