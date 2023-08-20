We are Local
Dangerous heat and humidity continue through the week

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday saw us come within one degree of tying the record high as we climbed to 97 degrees.

The temperature itself will not be quite as high today with some cloud cover and a bit of wildfire smoke drifting overhead, especially in the morning hours.

However, we still get to the mid 90s, and the high mugginess levels mean that it will still feel like 105 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

Things do not get any better over the coming days.

Monday sees us return to the upper 90s with a chance of hitting 100 degrees for the air temperature from Tuesday through Thursday.

With it staying steamy, it will feel like 110 degrees or greater for the afternoon each of those days.

Nighttime temperatures only drop into the mid 70s at their lowest, meaning there will not be much of a break.

Heat waves become dangerous because of that lack of a break and the cumulative effect of days in a row with the heat and humidity.

Continue to exercise caution and be careful to avoid overexerting yourself with these conditions.

A system arrives Thursday night into Friday that will give us a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

It will also be where we get a bit of a reprieve with low 90s on Friday and 80s looking likely for the weekend.

Aside from that small rain chance at the end of the week, dry weather continues to dominate the forecast.

