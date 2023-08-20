We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Colorado man killed in Scottsbluff motorcycle crash

Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.
Lake City officers say Jaedyn Washington turned himself in without incident Tuesday afternoon.(MGN)
By NBC Nebraska Scottsbluff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scottbluff Police Department responded to a motorcycle crash that killed a Colorado man on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of 23rd Street and Broadway at around 9:42 p.m. According to the police, an orange 2010 Honda motorcycle, driven by 43-year-old Levi Queen of Loveland, Colo., was travelling northbound on Broadway as a a white Mazda, driven by 23-year-old Angelina Palomo of Scottsblulff, was travelling southbound. The Mazda made a left turn at the intersection of 23rd Street and Broadway, when the Honda and Mazda impacted within the intersection.

Queen was transported to Regional West Medical Center by ambulance, and died due to his injuries.

Witnesses to the crash reported the motorcycle was traveling at an estimated speed of over 60 mph in the 30-mph zone at the time of impact.

Palomo was issued a citation for Driving Under Suspension.

Police said both vehicles were total losses. Speed and helmet use are being investigated as factors in the accident.

Broadway between 24th Street and 22nd Street was closed for four hours while the investigation was conducted.

The Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department, Valley Ambulance, and Scottsbluff Fire Department assisted in the call.

Scotts Bluff Sheriff’s Department was requested for accident reconstruction.

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a roof fire at a Mexican...
Omaha fire crews make quick work of roof blaze at Mexican restaurant
High school football Week 0: Bellevue West downs Creighton Prep in season opener
A man in Bellevue is accused of fraudulently acquiring loads of medical equipment.
Fake EMS company in Bellevue accused of defrauding medical equipment vendors
California man stopped in Iowa with D.C. ‘hit list’ declared fit for trial
Omaha Police are investigating after one person died Saturday evening in north Omaha.
Omaha Police seeking tips in Saturday night homicide

Latest News

Omaha Police are investigating after a cutting in Carter Lake sent one person to the hospital...
Omaha Police investigating cutting near Carter Lake
First print edition of Marion County Record since raid.
Affidavits filed for police raid of Marion County Record released
Creighton University students hosted a donation drive to support those affected by the Maui...
Hawaiian Creighton students host donation drive to support Maui after wildfires
Amid this week's heatwave, Omaha residents are doing what they can to cope with the high...
Amid heat wave, Omaha metro finding ways to bear high temperatures