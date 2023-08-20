Amid heat wave, Omaha metro finding ways to bear high temperatures

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha area has jumped right back into the frying pan with the high heat.

Still, that didn’t stop some from getting out and trying to enjoy themselves at the Omaha Riverfront.

It felt so hot out, even a visitor from Africa seemed taken aback.

“We don’t have humidity where I come from,” Noma Ncube said. “We just get blazing heat without the moisture, so this is new.”

This follows several days of mild temperatures.

So is the sudden spike in heat a shock?

“Well, I try to see it in a different light,” Denise Pedutem said. “When I come in outside of my cold apartment, I’m like, ‘Ah, this is it.’ I like it.”

Others had a tougher go of it.

”We got kicked out of the pool,” Sam Huskey said.

With the heat index in the hundreds, how were people trying to stay cool?

“We’re not,” Tessa Dethlefs said. “I’ve given up. I thought maybe I stood a chance, but I really don’t. So we’re going to get a drink in the air conditioning.”

Water was key for braving the blazing air.

“They actually have water set up for you to drink out there, which is good,” James Lentini said.

Those weren’t the only resources available at the park.

“If guests ask, we instruct them where the food carts are so they can get something to cool down,” said Dawn Kozak, a park ambassador with MECA Omaha. “We have an ice cream cart out today.”

Elsewhere, the Salvation Army had two cooling centers around the metro. One was the North Corps Community Center and the other was the Kroc Center.

“It’s so easy for people to get overheated,” Kroc Center general manager Jonathan Kuebler said. “Having a place to go to be able to cool down, to be able to just have a comfortable place to be and some hydration for a short period of time is so important, and we encourage people to take advantage of those situations.”

Their efforts don’t stop at cooling centers.

The Burrows Center for Help and Hope location has been giving away box fans for families in need.

Kuebler said the Kroc Center will be closed next week for maintenance starting Monday, so he encourages people looking to beat the heat to go to the North Corps Community Center, as the sweltering temps are in the forecast through Wednesday.

