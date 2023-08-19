We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two cars damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln

(MGN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Two cars were damaged by gunshots in central Lincoln on Friday.

According to Lincoln Police, officers received a call about gunshots near 31st and O streets at around 10:49 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they were unable to locate anything in relation to the incident.

At 7:44 a.m. on Saturday, a person near 30th and N streets called LPD about gunshot damage to two of their vehicles in the area. LPD said that the cars sustained around $6,000 in damage.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay connected to 1011now.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a roof fire at a Mexican...
Omaha fire crews make quick work of roof blaze at Mexican restaurant
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Former Councilman Vinny Palermo pleads guilty to wire fraud charge in Omaha corruption case
California man stopped in Iowa with D.C. ‘hit list’ declared fit for trial
Nebraska state troopers located over 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic...
Nebraska state troopers find 61 pounds of meth during I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

File image of the flag of Ireland
Omaha Mayor Stothert to travel to Ireland sister city
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 18
Record high potential today
6 First Alert Weather Day: Extended heat wave begins today
An extended period of intense heat begins today with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a...
Extended heat wave begins today