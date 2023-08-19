We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 18

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a threat outside a Ralston elementary school, a parade honoring Terence Crawford, and a La Vista bride stood up by a photographer.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 18.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. One arrested outside Ralston elementary school after threat

A Ralston elementary school was briefly placed on lockout after an armed person threatened to harm a student.

5. Omaha mayor Jean Stothert plans to sell land to B&B Boxing Academy for $1

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at Saturday's celebration, offering to sell a plot of land near the space for

4. Omaha ‘no-man’s-land’ is no more

The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by state officials.

3. Wedding photographer ghosts La Vista bride

A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.

2. Thousands show support for Crawford and his connection to the community

Thousands showed out for Terence Crawford's victory parade Saturday -- even moreso for what he's done outside of the boxing ring.

1. Omaha celebrates Terence Crawford’s undisputed welterweight title

Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
6. Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha's own Terence 'Bud' Crawford
5. 3 Sarpy Co. shops under investigation after elevated THC levels found in products
4. Omaha mayor announces proposed land sale to Crawford's nonprofit for $1
3. Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
2. High school student removed from Millard elementary property
1. Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

6. Teacher welcomes kindergartners for 41st straight year at Omaha Public Schools

Ms. Hensley welcomed a new class of kindergartners for the 41st straight year at Omaha's Franklin Elementary. Taylor Johnson reports:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

5. Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store

A popular retail chain is planning to build a store in the Omaha metro.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

4. Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims

Details on this tragic case out of Georgia: https://on.wowt6.com/452Qba0

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, August 11, 2023

3. Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford

WATCH: Thousands of people jammed down the Farnam Street corridor and into Gene Leahy Mall to celebrate and show their...

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 12, 2023

2. Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride

A La Vista bride and her family put money down with a photographer who has gone dark as the big day approaches. Mike McKnight reports:

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

1. Michael Oher of ‘The Blind Side’ fame claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich

Michael Oher, the centerpiece of the 2009 film "The Blind Side," is seeking to end his conservatorship from Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy.

Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 14, 2023
CATCH UP
Top 6 for week ending August 11
Top 6 for week ending August 4
Top 6 for July 2023
Top 6 for week ending July 28
Top 6 for week ending July 21
Top 6 for week ending July 14

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of a roof fire at a Mexican...
Omaha fire crews make quick work of roof blaze at Mexican restaurant
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs
Vinny Palermo was arrested Friday, April 21, 2023, after a federal indictment listed him in...
Former Councilman Vinny Palermo pleads guilty to wire fraud charge in Omaha corruption case
Nebraska state troopers located over 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic...
Nebraska state troopers find 61 pounds of meth during I-80 traffic stop
Prison bars
‘Shot caller’ for Oklahoma prison gang sentenced in federal court in Omaha

Latest News

Record high potential today
6 First Alert Weather Day: Extended heat wave begins today
An extended period of intense heat begins today with high temperatures in the upper 90s and a...
Extended heat wave begins today
A man in Bellevue is accused of fraudulently acquiring loads of medical equipment.
Fake EMS company in Bellevue accused of defrauding medical equipment vendors
Omaha area pharmacies are struggling to keep up with demand amidst a shortage of ADHD...
Omaha pharmacies feeling effects of ADHD medication shortage