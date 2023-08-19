Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 18

(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 18.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

A Ralston elementary school was briefly placed on lockout after an armed person threatened to harm a student.

5. Omaha mayor Jean Stothert plans to sell land to B&B Boxing Academy for $1

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert set out to help Terence Crawford's boxing academy expand at Saturday's celebration, offering to sell a plot of land near the space for

The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by state officials.

3. Wedding photographer ghosts La Vista bride

A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.

2. Thousands show support for Crawford and his connection to the community

Thousands showed out for Terence Crawford's victory parade Saturday -- even moreso for what he's done outside of the boxing ring.

1. Omaha celebrates Terence Crawford’s undisputed welterweight title

Omaha came together Saturday to celebrate boxing champion Terence "Bud" Crawford.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts

Ms. Hensley welcomed a new class of kindergartners for the 41st straight year at Omaha's Franklin Elementary. Taylor Johnson reports: Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

A popular retail chain is planning to build a store in the Omaha metro. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Details on this tragic case out of Georgia: https://on.wowt6.com/452Qba0 Posted by 6 News WOWT on Friday, August 11, 2023

WATCH: Thousands of people jammed down the Farnam Street corridor and into Gene Leahy Mall to celebrate and show their... Posted by 6 News WOWT on Saturday, August 12, 2023

A La Vista bride and her family put money down with a photographer who has gone dark as the big day approaches. Mike McKnight reports: Posted by 6 News WOWT on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Michael Oher, the centerpiece of the 2009 film "The Blind Side," is seeking to end his conservatorship from Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy. Posted by 6 News WOWT on Monday, August 14, 2023

