Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - August 18

This week’s most-viewed coverage included a threat outside a Ralston elementary school, a parade honoring Terence Crawford, and a La Vista bride stood up by a photographer.
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are 6 News WOWT’s most-watched videos, most-clicked stories, and most-engaged social media posts for the week ending Friday, August 18.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. One arrested outside Ralston elementary school after threat
5. Omaha mayor Jean Stothert plans to sell land to B&B Boxing Academy for $1
4. Omaha ‘no-man’s-land’ is no more
3. Wedding photographer ghosts La Vista bride
2. Thousands show support for Crawford and his connection to the community
1. Omaha celebrates Terence Crawford’s undisputed welterweight title
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
WOWT’s Top 6 most engaged posts
6. Teacher welcomes kindergartners for 41st straight year at Omaha Public Schools
5. Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store
4. Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims
3. Thousands turn out to celebrate Omaha’s own Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford
2. Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
1. Michael Oher of ‘The Blind Side’ fame claims Tuohy family tricked him to get rich
