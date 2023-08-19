Statue of Omaha Tribe Chief Big Elk finds permanent home on Omaha’s RiverFront

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday was another big day for downtown Omaha; just one day after the re-opening of the RiverFront after four years of construction, an important dedication ceremony for a one-of-a-kind sculpture was held.

“This is something really great and historic for our people, we should all be really proud of that as Omaha people,” said Leander Merrick, Chairman of the Tribal Council for the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska.

“He was a warrior, a husband, a father, and an insightful leader,” said actor Rodney Grant, a Nebraska native who grew up on the Omaha reservation in Macy, Nebraska.

Grant is referring to the 10-foot statue of Chief Big Elk that stands behind him.

“For non-natives, this sculpture should serve as a reminder of the true history of this region,” said Benjamin Victor, the artist who spent more than a year on the clay statue, which is cast in bronze.

Victor worked to honor the indigenous community on their land with the piece.

“Settlers were moving to a land that was already inhabited,” he adds. “The first peoples of many Nebraska tribes wanted to be heard, and their voices echoed in my ears every day as I worked on this sculpture. their statement is: We were here first.”

Native leaders shared Chief Big Elk’s history and leadership as he met with U.S. government officials to help create treaties, and warn his people about the “flood;” the settlers that were coming for their land.

They preached kindness and love, the qualities Chief Big Elk exuded in uncertain times.

“Chief ONG-PA-TONG-GA [Big Elk] was a respected, admired man in his time by tribal people and new European Americans,” Merrick said. “As Omaha, we make our footprints into this world and society always wanting to make peace with one another.”

“I touched his feet, and I said a prayer,” said Dr. Black Bird, an educator on the Omaha reservation. “I asked his spirit to come to me today...to help me say the right things...to stand here and be strong before my people.”

