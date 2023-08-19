Omaha Mayor Stothert to travel to Ireland sister city

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is headed to Ireland next week.

The Mayor’s office says Stothert will travel to the city of Naas to join the president of the Omaha Sister City Association. Mayor Bill Clear and members of his government were elected last month. The goal of the visit is to establish an educational exchange program.

Former mayor Mike Fahey established the Omaha-Naas sister city relationship in 2002. Former mayor Jim Suttle visited Naas in 2012. Naas’ former mayor, Timmy Conway, visited Omaha in 2015 and served as Grand Marshal of that year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Stothert is set to arrive in Ireland Monday, Aug. 21, and return Tuesday, Aug. 29. No city money will be spent on travel expenses.

