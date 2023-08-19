Lincoln leaders and citizens voice surprise, frustration over new prison plans

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The bombshell announcement of a new prison going up just outside Lincoln’s northeast limits shocked residents and business owners across the city.

Joel Armstrong has been living on an acreage just outside Lincoln for more than 30 years now. Armstrong said it’s his little slice of heaven. It was all corn and grass before he cleared a way.

But now, with his land jutting into the 300 acres set aside for the 1,500 bed prison facility, he fears his property value will sink.

“I don’t know how many people will want to live next to a state prison,” Armstrong said.

Dozens of people on Friday all said similar things.

“Surprised that nobody was contacted at all,” said Terry Corey, who owns property and a business near the prison lot.

Governor Jim Pillen said there was communication between the state and the city, but it’s still unclear how much. In a statement on Thursday, the City Chief of Staff TJ McDowell underscored this being a state-led project, and northeast Lincoln City Councilman James Michael Bowers said he didn’t know about it until he heard from a constituent.

“I was disappointed in the secrecy, in the lack of transparency and really the lack of a community conversation,” City Councilman Bowers said.

10/11 NOW hasn’t heard from the mayor’s office, but on Friday, the Lancaster County Board said they were not notified before the public announcement.

Neighbors of the sprawling prison grounds includes some homes, like one Don Huber built in 1977, and the Prairie Pine Nature Preserve. The preserve’s coordinator, Sue Kohles, said she’s very concerned about the effects the prison will have on the site’s wildlife and tranquility.

Some people oppose the prison in practice and in principle.

“How we handle our criminal justice system is such a controversial issue with many folks,” Bowers said. “That makes it that much more important to have a conversation with residents about where this prison should go and give northeast Lincolnites the opportunity to get their voice heard.”

Some raised issue of the proximity to the brand new Ada Robinson Elementary School. But across the board, right now, people said they’re frustrated.

“You know, if you’re going to be in government and stuff, you’re serving the people,” Corey said. “So you should serve the people, and he did not, they did not do that.”

