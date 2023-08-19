High school football Week 0: Bellevue West downs Creighton Prep in season opener

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday Night Fever! The 2023 high school football season officially kicked off Friday night with several Week 0 games across the state of Nebraska. Check out the highlights from area games below.

NOTE: There were no games in Iowa this week.

Creighton Prep @ Bellevue West

Bellevue West was victorious in the season opener with a 27-14 win over Creighton Prep.

Norris @ Blair

Norris sprung a road 42-21 road upset at Blair to kick off the season.

Elkhorn North @ Beatrice

Elkhorn North shut down Beatrice in a 21-3.

Papio South @ North Platte

Papio South held off a late comeback from North Platte to come away with a 41-35 win.

Fremont @ Columbus

Columbus rolled to a 31-7 victory over Fremont in the 2023 opener.

Omaha Westview @ Crete

Crete scored in the waning seconds of the game to earn a 31-28 victory over Omaha Westivew.

Sports reporter Grace Broyles, digital producer Nick Stavas and photographer Dylan Hall contributed to this content.

