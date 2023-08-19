Fake EMS company in Bellevue accused of defrauding medical equipment vendors

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders rely on life-saving gear for victims and themselves.

So, when out-of-state vendors sent emergency equipment to a company called U.S. Search and Rescue, Bellevue Police responded with a search warrant alleging fraud.

“We believe is not a company and they do no search and rescue,” Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin said. “It’s just they keep getting all this gear in through deception and paperwork and never pay.”

Eight suppliers have shipped an estimated $60,000 worth of emergency medical equipment to U.S. Search and Rescue.

Investigators recovered most of it in a Bellevue townhome basement. A resident there, 51-year-old John Hochsteller, has been charged with felony theft by deception.

The arrest affidavit states he purported himself to be the chief of U.S. Search and Rescue and that his company will help FEMA in disasters.

“I checked, and I ran through the state and ran through FEMA and he has no certification for any search and rescue operation,” said Bellveu Police Sgt. Jason Melrose. “No firefighter certification, no medical certification, no like EMT, paramedic, or anything like that. It’s just all fake.”

But the equipment is real. And it’s expensive.

Like a $20,000 patient monitor or portable lights and sirens for a first responder vehicle.

The suspect allegedly used Photoshopped images of fire and rescue efforts to convince vendors to send gear and get paid later but then cut off communication.

Some items shipped six months ago or more.

Then, there’s a boat parked behind the suspect’s townhome complex and it says on the side, “U.S. SEARCH AND RESCUE - REGION 7,” which investigators believe is just part of the ruse.

Investigators tell 6 News the boat with the FEMA region number is for show and never came from an equipment supplier. But many other items, like coats and pants, came from dealers who haven’t been paid.

Those vendors will likely get the items back after legal proceedings against Hochsteller have wrapped up.

“You just scratch your head,” Capt. Melvin said. “We’ve recovered quite a bit of equipment, so it’s not like he’s turning it around. It’s not something you can take to a pawn shop, or the public would want to purchase in the first place. It’s very specialized, expensive gear.”

Like a stack of velcro tags with the Hochsteller surname on top and a helmet for the chief of U.S. Search and Rescue.

The bond for Hochsteller is set at $5,000, but the investigation is ongoing and includes possible sales-tax exemption violations.

In the arrest affidavit, the Hochsteller claimed he was attempting to get government grants to pay for items received. Police say they have no documentation of any grant applications.

