Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A long stretch of intense heat starts Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few pleasant days we are getting ready for an intense round of heat! A ridge of high pressure builds in to our S and pushes highs into the 90s by Saturday! Saturday is A 6 First Alert Weather Day marking the start of a stretch of days in the 90s... with humidity it will feel more like 100-115 most afternoons.

The heat peaks on Wednesday with a high of 99. We’ll be within just a few degrees of record heat several days over the next week! This same ridge that brings in heat will also pull in smoke from Canadian wildfires burning to our N and air quality will likely be impacted through the weekend.

The most intense heat continues through Thursday with a slight chance for rain returning Friday.... next weekend should push us back into the 80s.

