We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: A long stretch of intense heat starts Saturday

Emily's Friday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a few pleasant days we are getting ready for an intense round of heat! A ridge of high pressure builds in to our S and pushes highs into the 90s by Saturday! Saturday is A 6 First Alert Weather Day marking the start of a stretch of days in the 90s... with humidity it will feel more like 100-115 most afternoons.

Heat arrives
Heat arrives(wowt)

The heat peaks on Wednesday with a high of 99. We’ll be within just a few degrees of record heat several days over the next week! This same ridge that brings in heat will also pull in smoke from Canadian wildfires burning to our N and air quality will likely be impacted through the weekend.

Heat index
Heat index(wowt)

The most intense heat continues through Thursday with a slight chance for rain returning Friday.... next weekend should push us back into the 80s.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store
Washington County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox SUV like...
Authorities investigating Fort Calhoun woman’s homicide still trying to find her SUV
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
The hotels include Caesars Palace, Planet Hollywood (pictured), Circus Circus, Palazzo,...
7 Las Vegas Strip hotels had reports of bed bugs

Latest News

Douglas County Health Department is warning the public of the dangers of heat exposure as...
Douglas County Health Department warns of heat dangers
As temps soar in Omaha over the next week, the Salvation Army has cooling centers available to...
Cooling centers open in Omaha ahead of heat wave
Emily's Friday night forecast
Emily's Friday night forecast
Peak heat index
6 First Alert Weather Day: Extended heat wave begins Saturday