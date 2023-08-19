6 First Alert Weather Day: Extended heat wave continues this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as we are at the beginning of what will likely be an intense heat wave for much of the Plains and the Midwest.

Saturday brought highs into the mid 90s for the Metro... but with humidity it felt more like 105-110 for most. Heat and humidity stay with us this week with heat alerts in place through Wednesday, likely extending into Thursday. The feels like forecast, or heat index, will be near 115 for the start of the work week as steamy dew points and highs in the mid to upper 90s combine.

Feels like forecast (wowt)

Heat alerts (wowt)

Highs Sunday will actually be slightly cooler, low to mid 90s, especially W of the Metro, but we’ll feel just as hot thanks to increased mugginess.

Feels like forecast (wowt)

Highs peak Tuesday-Thursday with a climb to 99 in Omaha. It is not out of the question that we hit 100. Heat relief is here beginning Friday with a drop to the low 90s... 80s over the weekend with slight rain chances coming with a couple of cold fronts.

10 day forecast (wowt)

