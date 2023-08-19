6 First Alert Weather Day: Extended heat wave begins today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Today is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as we are at the beginning of what will likely be an intense heat wave for much of the Plains and the Midwest.

Extended heat wave begins today (WOWT)

Saturday morning is starting off relatively comfortable with temperatures in the upper 60s with light south winds. However, it will heat up quickly with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures should be in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees by Noon, with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 90s to nearly 100 degrees. That will put us in reach of the records highs for Omaha, Lincoln, and Norfolk. The forecast of 97 degrees fall just short of the record in Omaha, but if Lincoln or Norfolk can reach 100 degrees, that would tie or break the record for today.

Record high potential today (WOWT)

In addition to the high temperatures, high humidity will mean heat index readings likely topping 110 degrees at times, and potentially pushing closer to 115 degrees. With the intense heat expected, try to move outdoor activities to the early morning, or late evening when then heat index will be a little lower. If you do plan to be outdoors for extended periods of time, make sure to stay hydrated, wear loose fitting and light colored clothing, and have ways to cool down.

Saturday Morning Heat Index Forecast (WOWT)

An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for most of southeast Nebraska, southern Iowa, and northwest Missouri through at least next Wednesday as the heat index is expected to reach the 100 to 115 degree range each afternoon. This will lead to potentially dangerous conditions each day for anyone spending an extended period of time outdoors. Continue to exercise heat precautions through at least Wednesday, and the warning may be extended into Thursday.

Excessive Heat Warning through Wednesday (WOWT)

Temperatures may drop a few degrees for Sunday thanks to a northeast breeze, but highs are still expected to reach the low to mid-90s for most of the area. The heat intensifies once again by Monday with highs back into the upper 90s, and we’ll be approaching 100 degrees by Tuesday, lasting through Thursday. This will put us in reach of record highs several times between today and next Thursday.

Record high potential the next 6 days (WOWT)

In additional to the potential record heat, the heat index will remain a big concern as humid air will remain in place. That means the heat index will be in the 100 to 115 degree range every afternoon through next Thursday. A cold front will finally enter the picture Thursday night and drop temperatures slightly by the end of next week.

Heat index forecast the next 5 days (WOWT)

