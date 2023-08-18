Unemployment in Nebraska, Iowa largely steady in July

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska and Iowa’s unemployment rates continue to hold steady and remain well below the national rate.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, unemployment in the state rose one-tenth of a percent in July, now at 2%.

Nebraska is the fifth-lowest state in terms of unemployment, tied with South Dakota. New Hampshire, Maryland, and Vermont lead the list.

Nebraska’s labor force totals over one million workers, a little more than 20,000 above the national number.

In neighboring Iowa, the seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate held steady at 2.7% in July but remains down one-tenth of a percent from this time last year. Iowa’s labor force added 2,700 workers last month, increasing the state’s labor force participation rate to 68.8%. That’s an increase of six-tenths of a percent from a year ago and equals the participation rate in March 2020.

Iowa’s unemployment ranked 15th in the nation in June, tied with Florida, Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma.

The national unemployment rate for July was 3.5%, down one-tenth of a percent from June’s 3.6%.

