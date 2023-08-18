We are Local
Three charged in Sarpy County inmate’s death appear in court

They had felonies in their background. The victim was locked up on misdemeanor charges.
Three suspects are in court today on charges relating to the murder of an inmate at Sarpy County Correctional Center.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three inmates facing charges in connection with a fellow inmate’s death at Sarpy County Correctional Center made their initial court appearances Thursday morning.

The victim, 43-year-old Haun Pham, was locked up on misdemeanor charges; but the three defendants in this case all have felonies in their criminal backgrounds

At the time of the incident, Diego Vasquez Jr. was being held on robbery and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Derek Kern has a long criminal history including convictions on assault charges and domestic assault on a pregnant victim. He was being held in the Sarpy County Jail for assault by strangulation and intentional child abuse and was set to be sentenced on those charges prior to the current incident.

Both men are now charged with being an accessory to second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in Pham’s death. Sarpy County prosecutors say the three inmates covered things up and misdirected people.

From left: Dreshawn Stewart, Derek Kern, and Diego Vasquez are facing charges in the death of fellow Sarpy County inmate Huan Pham, 43.(Sarpy County Correctional Center)

Dreshawn Stewart, 21, has a felony conviction out of Iowa for burglary and theft. He was being held in Sarpy County, charged with assault by strangulation, intentional child abuse, and obstruction. Now, he’s charged with second-degree murder in Pham’s death.

“Dealing with as much information as we have at the time of making the charging decision... At this point, it wasn’t believed there was any premeditation; and it was more of an assault that winded up resulting in the death.”

Prosecutors say all three of the accused were in the same common area and cell assignment with the victim.

“My understanding is that he was in on a misdemeanor warrant from another county, so I don’t know how that affects where the jail would place him; but I know they do their best job, when we have individuals who are booked in the jail, to do their best at classifying them and placing them in the appropriate area.”

RELATED: Sarpy County Correctional Center opening canceled after inmate death

The three suspects were split up. Vasquez and Kern were taken to Douglas County Jail. Stewart is being held in Tecumseh.

Prosecutors say that’s standard procedure.

“Even if it’s a simple assault, they’ll separate them — send them to other counties. That way, No. 1: It protects them from retaliation from anyone else that would be inside there — other inmates. It also protects the other inmates who may have seen something or heard something.”

Vasquez and Kern are being held on a $1 million bond on their accessory and tampering charges. Both suspects have preliminary hearing dates of Sept. 25.

Stewart’s bond was set at $2 million on the second-degree murder charge. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

