Things to do in the Omaha-metro area: Aug. 18-20 planner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few events happening around the Omaha-metro in the coming days.

FRIDAY

80s Under the Stars with the Personics: The 80s party gets underway at 8 p.m. at The Granary Green, near 75th and Main streets in Ralston. Dress accordingly to win prizes. There will also be a dance contest. Omaha cover band Personics will keep the 80s tunes going.

Greek festival: The weekend event Greek Summer in Omaha kicks off at 5 p.m. near St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, located at 30th and Jackson streets. Enjoy Greek food and pastries and live Greek music and dance performances. Admission is $5, but kids ages 12 and younger get in free.

Shadow Ridge Music Festival: Doors open at 5 p.m. at the country club venue located at 188th and Pacific streets. Barenaked Ladies are headlining the event. Collective Soul and Toad the Wet Sprocket are also set to perform, as is Colorado rock band The Samples. The festival will also feature local food vendors and “cold brews.”

The RiverFront: Heartland of America Park is now open! There will be lots of activities happening over the weekend — and fireworks on Friday starting at 9 p.m. Catch an LED video wall presentation, enjoy local food trucks, roller skating, dancing, bocce, sand volleyball, music, and more.

Pet Rock at The Waiting Room: Catch this 70s tribute band at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available for $25 at the door.

SATURDAY

The RiverFront: The Chief Big Elk statue will be dedicated at 9 a.m. at Lewis & Clark Landing. In the evening, grab a blanket or a folding chair and find a spot on the grass for Saturday Night Flicks: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” starts at dusk. And there’s lots more happening all day at The RiverFront.

Dillard’s Bridal Expo: Local wedding vendors will be on hand from 1-4 p.m. at Oak View Mall.

Pet Rock at The Waiting Room: Catch this 70s tribute band at 8:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets available for $25 online or at the door.

Can Am Spyder-Ryker Open House: Get a closer look at three-wheelers and enjoy some grilled burgers and dogs for lunch. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Edwards Motorsports, located on 34th Avenue east of 11th Street in Council Bluffs.

Iowa Is For Lovers Festival: Head to Stir Cove in Council Bluffs this weekend for music and local food vendors — including a coffee booth. Performers include: The Story So Far, Thrice, Bayside, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, Silverstein, Red Jumpsuit Aparatus, Winona Fighter, and more. Tickets are $109.50 for the two-day event; or you can buy a four-pack for $267.60 (about $67 apiece).

SUNDAY

Union Omaha youth clinic: Kids ages 8-12 are invited to train with Union Omaha players and coaching staff from noon to 1 p.m. at the Omaha South High School football field, located near 23rd and L streets. The event is free, but advanced registration is required.

The RiverFront: Omaha Street Percussion performs at 4 p.m. at the Heartland of America Park. The interactive show features music made with household items. Or join a STEM scavenger hunt at the park with Nebraska Science Festival, also known as NE Scifest. At 5 p.m., watch the youth talent show finals at Gene Leahy Mall. French jazz band Hot Club de Prairie will perform at the Lakeside Amphitheater starting at 6 p.m. There’s also lots more happening all day at The RiverFront.

Iowa Is For Lovers Festival: The weekend event at Stir Cove in Council Bluffs continues.

Looking for something else? You can find more things to do in Omaha — including free activities — at VisitOmaha.com.

