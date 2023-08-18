‘Shot caller’ for Oklahoma prison gang sentenced in federal court in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A man who claimed he was a “shot caller” for a gang that originated in the Oklahoma state prison system was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on 10 counts ranging from forgery and tampering to attempted assault.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Johnny Dolph, 50, of Tulsa, to 12.5 years in prison. Once released, Dolph will serve five years supervised release.

The federal prison system does not have parole.

Dolph was arrested last year in Omaha after he lied to parole officers in Nebraska and Kansas, where he had just finished serving a prison sentence. He said he was planning to stay with his brother in Omaha, but the man was not his brother and was instead a fellow member of the Irish Mob Gang.

According to a Thursday news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Susan Lehr, Dolph was sentenced Thursday on 10 Counts: being a felon in possession of a firearm; possession of a firearm after committing misdemeanor domestic violence; two counts of giving a false statement during the purchase of a firearm; conspiracy to tamper with documents or proceedings; actually tampering with documents or proceedings; two counts of conspiracy to assault a witness; and two counts for attempted assault of a witness.

“In the summer of 2021, Dolph brought an individual from Kansas to Omaha to set up a forgery operation,” the release states.

During the course of a traffic stop that September, Richardson County Sheriff’s deputies found the Kansan was in possession of counterfeit currency, forged Treasury checks, and other items used in forging documents. Shortly after his arrest, Dolph and a co-defendant named Norwood began threatening the Kansan’s wife to keep her from alerting authorities while attempting to find her.

The Kansan was sentenced on May 23, 2022, to time served after serving a nine-month sentence for various forgery charges and is currently serving a five-year term of supervised release.

That fall, the Norwood bought a gun online for Dolph, who wasn’t allowed to have a gun because of his 11 convictions — including two domestic violence misdemeanors — in Oklahoma and Kansas.

In October 2021, federal authorities executed a search warrant at Dolph’s Omaha apartment. Following that search, Dolph tracked down the address of a federal agent and took a video while driving by the agent’s home. He then distributed that video to others, including third parties, mentioning in one conversation that he needed a “throw-away” gun.

A month later, he had two women from Kansas, Kate Ruth and Juanita Gibson, travel to Omaha to “green light” a threat against the Kansan’s wife. He would later tell authorities that he meant that threat to be an assault and not an order to kill the woman. On July 18, Gibson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to assault a witness and attempted assault of a witness. Her sentencing is set for Oct. 13. Ruth and Norwood are each still pending trial.

Authorities attempted to arrest Dolph on March 1, 2022, after law enforcement determined that a Hi-Point C9 9mm gun found in his possession had been obtained via interstate commerce.

In recorded calls from the Douglas County Correctional Center made in March 2022, inmate Dolph gave specific instructions to Norwood about how to find an item hidden in an air compressor inside a trailer kept in a storage unit in Omaha. He told the man to destroy it by dousing it in gasoline and igniting it with a blow torch — and to send him a photo of it burning to prove he’d actually done it.

Authorities reported finding that image on Norwood’s phone, according to the release.

After the sentencing today, FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said, “Today’s sentencing of John Dolph is a message to criminals who think threatening a witness and destroying evidence will keep them out of prison. The FBI will find you. Intimidation and threats of violence will never be tolerated.”

FBI, Secret Service, the Omaha Police Department, and the Richardson County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case with help from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.