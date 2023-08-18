Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more day before the intense heat arrives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This will be the last cool morning we have for quite a while. Enjoy the 50s out the door as you get your day started. They’ll warm up rather quickly today with a high in the mid 80s likely.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

South wind gusts up to 25 mph are likely to increase the humidity a bit as well under the sunny sky.

Muggy Meter Today (WOWT)

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

This all sets the stage for the heat that will build in starting Saturday. Saturday is a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the start of the long stretch of intense heat that will be tough to shake the majority of next week.

Saturday First Alert Day (WOWT)

More detailed info about this dangerous stretch of heat can be found here too. Records are within reach several days as well. Here’s a look at where our forecast highs are in relation to the record high for each day.

Record Heat (WOWT)

