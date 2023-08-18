We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - One more day before the intense heat arrives

By Rusty Lord
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This will be the last cool morning we have for quite a while. Enjoy the 50s out the door as you get your day started. They’ll warm up rather quickly today with a high in the mid 80s likely.

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(WOWT)

South wind gusts up to 25 mph are likely to increase the humidity a bit as well under the sunny sky.

Muggy Meter Today
Muggy Meter Today(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

This all sets the stage for the heat that will build in starting Saturday. Saturday is a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the start of the long stretch of intense heat that will be tough to shake the majority of next week.

Saturday First Alert Day
Saturday First Alert Day(WOWT)

More detailed info about this dangerous stretch of heat can be found here too. Records are within reach several days as well. Here’s a look at where our forecast highs are in relation to the record high for each day.

Record Heat
Record Heat(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store
Washington County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox SUV like...
Authorities investigating Fort Calhoun woman’s homicide still trying to find her SUV
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
‘Money mules’: FBI Omaha warns about online payment scam linking teens to child porn distribution

Latest News

Peak heat index
6 First Alert Weather Day: Heat wave returns Saturday
Breezy and a bit warmer
Rusty's Morning Forecast
A smoke advisory has been issued for eastern Nebraska through Saturday.
Air quality alert issued for eastern Nebraska
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast