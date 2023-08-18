We are Local
OPPD board approves new generation plan, rate increase to meet demand

OPPD announced a new power generation plan to keep up with the growing energy demand in the coming decades.
By Nick Stavas
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Public Power District announced its board passed a plan to keep up with increased energy demand in the coming decades.

The OPPD board voted to approve the utility’s recommend “near-term generation resource plan,” which addresses the “unprecedented growth” in their service area.

The plan includes adding up to 2.5 gigawatts of new generation capacity which will cost more than $2 billion.

“This is a pivotal moment for the utility, no doubt about it,” said OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez in a press release Friday. “Our planned generation additions will help ensure our customers have the power they need when they need it, as our communities continue to thrive.”

The project will cause a rate increase of 2.5-3 percent per year for OPPD customers between 2027 and 2030.

Over the next decade, OPPD hopes to add up to 1,500 megawatts (MW) of renewables, which includes wind and solar energy, and around 125 MW of battery storage, among other fuel storage and electricity projects.

For more information on the project, including FAQs, click here.

