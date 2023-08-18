Opening of Heartland of America Park completes revitalized Omaha RiverFront

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The final piece of Omaha’s RiverFront is now open, bringing three parks together.

With the completion of Heartland of America Park, Omaha’s downtown park system takes us all the way back to the Missouri River.

The first piece of the puzzle to be put in place — the Gene Leahy Mall — re-opened in July of 2022 after renovations were completed.

A ribbon-cutting for the new Heartland of America Park took place Friday morning, launching a weekend full of celebration.

“This is certainly substantial completion for the tri-park,” said Katie Bassett, MECA Omaha vice president. “All three park spaces were excited to add another 50-plus acres to the existing success of Gene Leahy Mall.”

Visitors will be welcomed to Heartland of America Park with a massive 100,000-square-foot event lawn — more than twice the size of the lawn on Gene Leahy Mall.

The park has a lot of new space and some new features — like the skate ribbon, which provides space to rollerskate or rollerblade; and you can ice skate here in the winter months.

The park’s amphitheater is another nice feature, allowing 200-250 people to sit in the confined area. And there’s plenty of space around the natural stage.

There’s a pedestrian bridge that connects Heartland of America Park to Lewis and Clark Landing. There sits the Discovery Playground with mega-sized equipment designed to get kids outside of their comfort zone in a safe play area.

