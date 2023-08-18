Omaha’s Greek Festival preserves history and culture

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 60 years ago, Greek immigrant Helen Nick came to Omaha with “no language, no friends, no relatives, no money.”

“Poor,” she said.

Yet she still brought plenty to the community -- culture.

“It’s my roots.”

And talent.

Helen is a seamstress who creates and preserves traditional Greek fashion.

In her 17 years volunteering for St. John the Baptist’s Greek Festival, she’s given back to the next generation.

“A lot of them, they get involved. Especially with the costumes. The dancers of course. With the language. With the music,” she said.

Niko Piperis and his brother have known Helen their whole lives.

“Since I was born,” said Piperis. “I was a little four-year-old child wearing the fustanellas. I’ve danced my entire life.”

An appreciation for Greek culture was handed down to him.

“We’ve been here a long time, but we continue the culture because it is the way in which we understand ourselves,” he said.

He explained how the costumes found at this year’s festival will showcase Greek fashion that traverses through space and time.

“These costumes really represent the entire Greek world,” he said. “You can see the Eastern and Asian influence.”

This weekend, Piperis will be on stage, and Helen by her pastries.

“All the recipes from the pastry are mine from home,” said Helen. “Every one of them. A good friend of mine said, ‘Why do you give your recipes?’ I said, ‘Let them have it.’ Sometimes when you give them the recipes, it never comes out the same. For some reason or the other.”

She assures the pastries at this year’s festival will be delicious.

