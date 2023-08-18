We are Local
Omaha culinary non-profit receives $10k grant from renowned chef Jacques Pépin

A nonprofit in Omaha aiming to help local culinary artists recently received a $10,000 grant.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A culinary non-profit based in Omaha has caught the eye of world-renowned chef Jacques Pépin.

House of Bah Foundation received a $10,000 grant from Pépin’s own foundation. They’re only one of ten programs in the country to get the money.

House of Bah executive director Jamil Bah-Traore called it a full circle moment.

“Jacques Pepin’s books are what led me, what inspired me. That’s what I was reading. Because I can speak French and he’s a French chef, that’s the first thing that I grasped. And his history, how he started, and everything. That’s what drew me to solidify this decision to be a chef,” he said.

House of Bah Foundation has been fully operational for just a year. Its purpose is to elevate students’ culinary heritage through practical training that can lead to job placement.

Right now, Bah-Traore offers a program for immigrants and refugees called Immigrant Culinary Integration and a youth program called African Culinary Academy. Both give students the opportunity to learn about new foods, food safety, and handling and receive ServSafe certification.

According to Bah-Traore, this grant can help House of Bah expand even more.

“As a new non-profit, those are resources that are going to help our day-to-day life,”

Applications are being accepted for House of Bah’s programming. You can find more information here.

