Omaha cooling centers opening Friday amid dangerous heat

To combat the coming heatwave, The Salvation Army is opening two cooling centers around Omaha. The 6 First Alert Weather Team says high temperatures in the middle to upper 90s are expected over the next several days. Heat index values could peak near 115 degrees as well.

According to The Salvation Army, the cooling centers will offer an air-conditioned space and bottled water for those who need temporary shelter from the heat. Hours vary depending on location and they’re listed below.

Kroc Center -- 2825 Y Street -- open Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Kroc will be closed next week beginning Sunday, August 21, for annual maintenance.

Salvation Army North Corps -- 2424 Pratt Street -- open weekdays beginning Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salvation Army is also distributing free boxed fans to those in need at the Burrows Center for Help and Hope at 61st and NW Radial. Anyone in need is eligible, but priority will be given to the disabled and the elderly. Those planning on picking up a fan must present their photo ID, Social Security card or birth certificate, and proof of address within the last 30 days to be eligible. Call the Salvation Army with questions at (402) 898-5860.

The Douglas County Health Department offers these tips to help avoid heat dangers, especially in elderly adults and young people: