New Nebraska state prison site announced as systemic concerns remain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There is no doubt the “state” of Nebraska’s largest prison, which dates back to the late 1800s.

A water shutdown Thursday morning is just the latest in an operational litany of failure in recent years.

“It still has an infrastructure underneath that we are constantly battling about, pipes busting and what have you,” said Rob Jeffreys with the Nebraska Department of Corrections. “As a matter of fact, we just had a water line bust this morning.”

In a press conference at the Nebraska state capitol in Lincoln, Gov. Jim Pillen and Nebraska’s Department of corrections director Rob Jeffreys announced the choice from six locations for a new state penitentiary to be built at a cost of $350 million.

The new prison will have 1,500 beds, 300 more than the existing prison in South Lincoln.

In fact, Pillen said he’d already inked the $17 million purchase of a 300-acre piece of farmland at 112th and Adams streets in northeast Lincoln where the new prison will be built.

It’s across from the Prairie Pines Nature Preserve and not far from the location of the Lancaster Events Center, home to the Lancaster County Fair.

“This is a thousand jobs and we have a lot of people that trained and do great work here in Lincoln, so the location in Lincoln was a real, real important factor,” Pillen said.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson understands the reasoning behind the choice along I-80.

“I think we learned, unfortunately, the hard way through past decisions, that if you put a prison too far away from a metropolitan area, you’re not gonna be able to staff it,” Hanson said. “So I think that as a result of Governor Ricketts and now Governor Pillen’s hard work to improve on the wages and benefits for corrections officers and keeping it close to a large population core, I think it’s going to be positive in terms of attracting, retaining that qualified staff to maintain it, and I think ultimately it’s going to make our state much safer.”

National Institute of Corrections statistics show population in Nebraska’s ten state prisons is growing faster than the rest of the country’s, which is why voices from Omaha to Lincoln and beyond have long been calling for reform, including north Omaha residents speaking at a town hall last year.

“Why not take that money and put it into the community where you can create programs and job opportunities to help keep people out of prison and not to make them comfortable while they are in prison,” one woman said. “Another explained her frustration helping a loved one navigate prison. “As one system fails, it gets exhausted and goes into another system, that system fails.”

In February, prison reform was part of the legislative discussion.

“We can’t build our way out of it, we have to find alternatives,” Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said at the time. “So (we need to invest in) problem-solving courts, drug courts, ways to make sure we lower our recidivism, so we don’t have this cycle of people coming out and going back in.”

Thursday, Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha tweeted, saying in part that the prison is “more tax dollars for incarceration, not rehab or corrections, no sentencing reforms considered either.”

New plantation announced on my bday, perfect timing. Not a replacement—decommissioned ≠ closed, just adjusting capacity. People still will be housed there. More tax $ for incarceration, not rehab or corrections no sentencing reforms considered either y’all don’t care though! — Senator Terrell McKinney (@SenMcKinneyLD11) August 17, 2023

“We are taxing ourselves to death to fuel mass incarceration and racial injustice,” Sen. Megan Hunt told 6 News Thursday. “This prison is Exhibit A.”

“Yeah, that’s the most important thing we have to keep in mind, this is not a new infrastructure prison, but it simply is replacing a Civil War-era prison that was essentially turning from sandstone back into sand.,” Hanson said. “And so what we need to talk about now is what type of additional infrastructure, carefully designed to help promote true rehabilitation and workforce development and inmates; where do we need the focus on to go next? Because replacing one new prison with an old prison really won’t address our overcrowding problem.”

Pillen said the ultimate decision to locate the prison at the site in northeast Lincoln was his and did not require the approval of unicum leadership.

“We owe it to the citizens of Nebraska to build this new prison, to keep our community safe, keep our innocent people safe,” Hanson said. “We owe it to the correction officers who work in these facilities to give them that modern facility that will keep them safe and we also owe it to the inmates to keep them safe from dangerous fellow inmates but also to give them that modern infrastructure that will give them the opportunity to truly rehabilitate and reclaim life and dignity on the outside.”

Beyond the target of breaking ground next fall, Pillen didn’t give a projected date for completing the new penitentiary. He said Omaha’s architectural company DLR Group will design the prison.

