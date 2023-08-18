We are Local
Nebraska state troopers find 61 pounds of meth during I-80 traffic stop

Nebraska state troopers located over 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop along I-80 Thursday morning.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers located over 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop along I-80 Thursday morning.

NSP says a trooper found a Toyota Camry in the eastbound lanes near Giltner around 9:45 a.m. following another vehicle too closely. During the stop, the trooper deployed a K9 officer and detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle turned up 61 pounds of suspected meth in several bins. A handgun was also located inside the vehicle.

Nebraska state troopers seized 61 pounds of meth in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 Thursday, August 17, 2023.(Nebraska State Patrol)

21-year-old Juan Martinez Arroyo and 25-year-old Edwin Correa Miranda, both of Cicero, Ill., were booked into Hamilton County Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

