Nebraska state troopers find 61 pounds of meth during I-80 traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska state troopers located over 50 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop along I-80 Thursday morning.
NSP says a trooper found a Toyota Camry in the eastbound lanes near Giltner around 9:45 a.m. following another vehicle too closely. During the stop, the trooper deployed a K9 officer and detected the odor of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle turned up 61 pounds of suspected meth in several bins. A handgun was also located inside the vehicle.
21-year-old Juan Martinez Arroyo and 25-year-old Edwin Correa Miranda, both of Cicero, Ill., were booked into Hamilton County Jail on possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.