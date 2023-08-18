We are Local
Missing Omaha inmate back in custody

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate who went missing in Omaha is back in custody.

Michael Detty, 36, was arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after disappearing from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha.

Detty is serving a sentence of 5-6.5 years in prison on charges out of Clay County that include possession of a stolen firearm and theft by unlawful taking.

He began his sentence in June 2021.

