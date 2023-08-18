Man sentenced in Omaha for having 25,000 fentanyl pills in vehicle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates from acting U.S. Attorney Susan T. Lehr.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Robert Culberson, 45, of Los Angeles, Calif., was sentenced to 15 years in prison for meth and firearm charges. He was also ordered to serve five years on supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.

On June 14, 2021, Omaha Police arranged a controlled drug purchase from Culberson’s co-defendant, Kashaun Lockett. While officers were performing a traffic stop on Lockett, Culberson was observed leaving Lockett’s residence on Curtis Avenue in Omaha and tossing unknown items into the tree line behind the property. Culberson and co-defendant Gary Lockett were detained. Officers found around 120 grams of meth inside the apartment, as well as around 200 grams of meth and a handgun where Culberson tossed the items.

Kashaun and Gary Lockett are scheduled for trial on October 2.

Gerson Ortega-Corado, 26, of Guatemala, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and two years of supervised release for his participation in a meth conspiracy. He was also ordered to forfeit nearly $170,000 in drug proceeds.

On April 11, 2022, an undercover agent with the DEA communicated with a Mexican-based supplier about buying four ounces of meth that could be delivered to Omaha. Arrangements were made and later that day Ortega-Corado arrived and sold the four ounces to the undercover agent for $1,000.

A few months later, on June 16, the DEA searched a number of stash houses and storage sheds that were being used by the supplier. Ortega-Corado was seen leaving one of those stash houses during the search and was arrested. Authorities seized over 26 kilograms of pure meth as well as a total of $169,283.

Orlando Castro-Guttierez, 29, of Mexico, was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. He’ll be placed on supervised release and will face deportation from the U.S. following his prison sentence.

On March 7, 2022, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle being driven by a co-defendant, Alejandro Berrelleza-Bojorquez on I-80 in Dawson County, Neb., for speeding. The trooper smelled marijuana coming from the car and searched it. Officers found several bags containing a total of roughly 25,000 pills. The vehicle was towed and both men were arrested. After searching the vehicle again, officers found a one-kilogram brick of narcotics. All contraband seized from the vehicle tested positive for fentanyl.

Berrelleza-Bojorquez received the same sentence as Castro-Guttierez on April 14.

Kevin Kesslberg Jr., 20, of Omaha, was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years on supervised release for possession of child pornography. He was also ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution.

In December 2021, authorities began an investigation after receiving a Cybertip from Dropbox saying that a user had uploaded child pornography. An IP address associated with the uploads was Kesselberg’s. Investigators searched his cell phone and found two sexually explicit videos of children.

Justin D. Liekhus, 31, of Lincoln, was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years on supervised release for possession of child pornography.

The investigation started when authorities received a Cybertip from Dropbox showing that certain users had been storing child pornography. One of the IP addresses belonged to Liekhus. On October 6, 2021, officers searched Liekhus’ residence and found a laptop and a memory card, both of which contained multiple videos depicting minors, some prepubescents, engaging in sexual conduct. Liekhus admitted that the videos were his and that he had been downloading child pornography.

Duop Kek Yiel, 29, of Lincoln, was sentenced to eight years in prison and eight years on supervised release for being involved in a drug and firearms conspiracy. He was a member of the Trip Set gang in Lincoln.

Yiel was charged with possessing firearms from January 2021-September 2022 that were connected to shootings that had been done with other gang members. A stolen AK-47 that was recovered from the scene of a shooting had Yiel’s fingerprints on it. Yiel was also stopped in traffic in 2021 when he had four other Trip Set gang members in his vehicle. Yiel also posted photos and videos of himself with an illegal handgun and large quantities of marijuana.

Jose Emmanuel Hernandez-Gomez, 30, of Mexico, was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison for trafficking meth. He was also ordered to serve five years on supervised release after prison.

On May 8, 2021, a York County Sherriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle containing 27 pounds of meth. As part of the investigation, authorities determined the meth was being delivered to an address in Omaha. An undercover officer took the meth seized from the vehicle to the address, where Hernandez-Gomez gave him $6,000 for it. He was immediately arrested.

Cash C. Cosgriff, 33, of Omaha, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and five years of supervised release for his participation in a meth conspiracy.

In May 2021, an undercover DEA agent communicated with a Mexican-based supplier about buying a pound of meth that could be delivered to Omaha. After arrangements were made, Cosgriff arrived at the area of Hanscom Park in Omaha and delivered 295 grams of pure meth to the undercover agent.

Muhammad Almustaqiim, 20, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 2.5 years in prison and three years of supervised release for being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm.

On March 21, 2021, Almustaqiim was stopped by a Lincoln Police officer. The vehicle he was driving didn’t have a license plate, but instead a sticker that read “in-transit.” During a traffic stop, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Almustaqiim told the officer he had just placed a “roach,” or a marijuana cigarette, into a drink cup. The officer searched his car and found 22 grams of marijuana, a digital scale, and a loaded handgun.

