We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Gage County Sheriff’s Office seizes horses, investigating neglect at 2 vet clinics

Police lights
Police lights(WDBJ)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a case of horse neglect at veterinary clinics in Beatrice and Pickrell, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The search at the Blue Valley Veterinary Beatrice clinic happened August 9th. The deputy took two horses that were under the care of Jennafer Glaesmann and have put them in a different facility.

In an affidavit and application for the search warrant, sheriff’s deputy, Sergeant Tim Hanson, said they were investigating felony livestock neglect and violations of requirements for a commercial breeder. The deputy also mentioned having “probable cause to believe” that a deceased horse, which was visible from a public place, and a horse that was laying down and wouldn’t get back up, would be on the property.

In the affidavit, Sgt. Hanson also lists receiving about 12 reports from people who were concerned about the possible neglect of horses at Glaesemann’s Beatrice clinic and the Pickrell Veterinary clinic.

During his investigation, the deputy learned about 11 horses have died at the Beatrice clinic and two died at the Pickrell clinic. The search warrant alleges she owns between 61 and 62 horses. In further investigating, Sgt. Hanson spoke with a local construction company who had dug “an equine charnel pit,” where the carcasses of dead horses were placed and covered with dirt.

While talking with investigators, Glaesemann admitted that she had lost employees and assistance, essentially becoming the only provider for the horses. When deputies asked Glaesemann to perform a necropsy on a dead horse, she said she would prefer to speak with her attorney.

The investigation into the alleged neglect at those clinics is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup

Latest News

Douglas County has seen a small spike in COVID-19 infections in August.
Douglas County COVID-19 cases nearly double in one week
A car stolen from the scene of a homicide in Fort Calhoun last week has still not been located.
Stolen vehicle in connection to Washington County murder still at-large
Cass County Sherriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a vehicle in connection...
Authorities investigating series of robberies in Cass County
New apartments have opened in Omaha's Little Bohemia.
New apartments to be built in Omaha's Little Bohemia
Vinny Palermo is prepared to plead guilty in court tomorrow, but it's still unknown to which...
BREAKING: Vinny Palermo to change plea in court Friday