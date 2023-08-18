We are Local
Fremont County, Iowa authorities investigating near-drowning at state park

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a child was found in the water at a state park Friday morning.

FCSO tells 6 News they received a 911 call about an incident at Waubonsie State Park, between Sidney and Hamburg, at about 7:45 a.m. The caller said a 5-year-old had been rescued from a pond at the park.

Deputies learned a Fremont County Secondary Roads Department employee had been traveling through the park when he saw a small child standing on the dock at the Waubonsie Park pond alone when they jumped in. The employee ran toward the pond and saw the child go under; he quickly pulled the child out to safety.

The child’s family had been looking for them and arrived a short time later. The child was treated by Sidney Rescue at the scene and taken to a Nebraska hospital by private auto for further evaluation.

The sheriff’s office says the child, who is autistic, had wandered away from a cabin in the park.

