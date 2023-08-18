Council Bluffs Police searching for beauty store theft suspects

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding three theft suspects in connection with the robbery of a beauty supply store.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Ulta Beauty on Metro Drive Tuesday afternoon for a theft. The investigation revealed that one Black male and two Black females entered the store around 2:40 p.m. A police report states the male stood at the front door while the females loaded merchandise into large bags before fleeing in a gray vehicle with no plates. All three suspects wore masks.

Surveillance photo of three suspects accused in an Ulta robbery in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon, August 15, 2023. (Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs detectives at (712) 328-4728 or Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.