Council Bluffs Police searching for beauty store theft suspects
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding three theft suspects in connection with the robbery of a beauty supply store.
CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Ulta Beauty on Metro Drive Tuesday afternoon for a theft. The investigation revealed that one Black male and two Black females entered the store around 2:40 p.m. A police report states the male stood at the front door while the females loaded merchandise into large bags before fleeing in a gray vehicle with no plates. All three suspects wore masks.
Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs detectives at (712) 328-4728 or Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP to remain anonymous.
