We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Council Bluffs Police searching for beauty store theft suspects

Council Bluffs Police need your help finding three theft suspects in connection with the...
Council Bluffs Police need your help finding three theft suspects in connection with the robbery of a beauty supply store.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs Police need your help finding three theft suspects in connection with the robbery of a beauty supply store.

CBPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Ulta Beauty on Metro Drive Tuesday afternoon for a theft. The investigation revealed that one Black male and two Black females entered the store around 2:40 p.m. A police report states the male stood at the front door while the females loaded merchandise into large bags before fleeing in a gray vehicle with no plates. All three suspects wore masks.

Surveillance photo of three suspects accused in an Ulta robbery in Council Bluffs Tuesday...
Surveillance photo of three suspects accused in an Ulta robbery in Council Bluffs Tuesday afternoon, August 15, 2023.(Council Bluffs Police Dept.)

Anyone with information is asked to call Council Bluffs detectives at (712) 328-4728 or Council Bluffs Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-STOP to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store
Washington County Sheriff's investigators are looking for a burgundy Chevrolet Equinox SUV like...
Authorities investigating Fort Calhoun woman’s homicide still trying to find her SUV
Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built on northeast edge of Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary

Latest News

The Omaha Greek Festival is kicking off in Midtown this weekend.
Omaha Greek festival kicks off in Midtown
Former Omaha City Councilman Vinny Palermo pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud in court...
Palermo pleads guilty to wire fraud
A nonprofit in Omaha aiming to help local culinary artists recently received a $10,000 grant.
Omaha culinary nonprofit receives $10k grant
A fire in Midtown Omaha destroyed a row of garages, but no one was injured.
Row of Midtown Omaha destroyed caught in blaze
While the housing market may seem daunting right now, Omaha's luxury real estate industry is on...
Omaha's luxury housing market booming