Cause of fire in row of garages investigated in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was investigating what started a fire in a row of garages Friday morning.

Crews were called out at 4:41 a.m. to Park Avenue and Pacific, which is just west of I-480. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the detached garages which are next to an apartment building.

The fire was brought under control in a short time but not before the entire structure, and its contents, were destroyed.

No injuries were reported.

