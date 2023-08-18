Cause of fire in row of garages investigated in Omaha
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Department was investigating what started a fire in a row of garages Friday morning.
Crews were called out at 4:41 a.m. to Park Avenue and Pacific, which is just west of I-480. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the detached garages which are next to an apartment building.
The fire was brought under control in a short time but not before the entire structure, and its contents, were destroyed.
No injuries were reported.
