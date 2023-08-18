We are Local
Car swerves to avoid deer, hits over 10 vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales

This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.
This picture shows damage at Tri-State in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you were driving along Floyd Blvd Friday morning you may have seen several vehicles damaged at a local car dealership.

The Sioux City Police Department says Thursday night a driver lost control and struck multiple parked cars at the Tri-State Auto Sales on Floyd Blvd.

Police say at about 10:45 p.m. a driver going northbound on Floyd tried to avoid a deer and ended up losing control of their vehicle. When the vehicle swerved, it ended up hitting 13 parked cars in the Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

No major injuries were reported from this incident.

This diagram shows the SCPD's account of how the vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales were damaged.
This diagram shows the SCPD's account of how the vehicles at Tri-State Auto Sales were damaged.(Sioux City Police Department)

