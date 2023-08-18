California man stopped in Iowa with D.C. ‘hit list’ declared fit for trial

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A heavily-armed man who was allegedly on his way to the White House two years ago with a hit list that included President Biden has been declared mentally fit for trial.

Kuachua Brillion Xiong was 25 years old when was pulled over by a Cass County Sheriff’s deputy in December 2021. He had left his home state of California and was headed for Washington D.C.

A report said he allegedly told law enforcement officers that he would “do whatever it takes” to kill government leaders on his hit list, which also included former medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci; former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton; and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. When he spoke with investigators at the time, he described his would-be victims as “evil individuals.”

The report said he was allegedly located in Iowa with an AR-15 rifle, ammunition, loaded magazines, body armor, and medical kits. He was using a map app on his phone, and the White House was set as his destination.

A month after his arrest, Xiong’s attorney said they would seek an insanity defense and completed a mental evaluation. In federal court Friday, the government and Xiong’s attorney both agreed that he is now competent to stand trial.

The defense is asking to begin proceedings in December. A date will be confirmed later.

