We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Autism Action Partnership helps families find programs, housing

Autism Action Partnership works closely with families to help people with autism become independent in their everyday lives.
By Joe Harris
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - According to the CDC, one in 36 kids has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

If your child is among them, you may already know how difficult it is to find support that works.

You’re not alone though.

Chris Goeser says her son, Chase, was diagnosed with autism during his senior year of high school.

“Really didn’t have a lot of friends,” Chris said. “It is very hard for him to, I think, relate to other people. He’s very smart. Very bright kid. Never struggled in school. It was more struggling with the crowds.”

She said within the following year, the family linked up with the Autism Action Partnership (APA), which helped them find a program for him. He’s since become less dependent on family for daily activities.

“He now is very competent in public transportation,” Goeser said. “He rides the bus, he goes by himself, he knows how to Uber.”

AAP CEO Justin Dougherty said that’s what the network is for.

The autism spectrum is so broad that a lot of people get overwhelmed when it comes to finding the right program for their loved ones.

“That’s the norm,” Dougherty said. “The norm is you receive a diagnosis and you’re trying to figure out what questions to ask before you even get the answers. There is medical, there is speech, there are even any of your education systems with special ed, early intervention.”

He said in the 15 years the AAP has been operating, the rate of autism diagnoses has been climbing, making his organization’s work more pertinent.

“We are serving more families. We are evolving our programming to meet the needs.”

Goeser said Chase is now 24 years old and that he graduated from UNO in 2020. He has held down several jobs and an internship, much thanks to the AAP’s help.

However, she said the next step is housing that’s affordable and accommodating to his needs.

“There’s a staff that looks out for him, but what happens when he is on his own?” Goeser said.

That’s why the AAP is putting on a housing market analysis survey for those with autism and other intellectual or developmental disabilities.

It’s available through Aug. 24, and the AAP will use the results to put a report together by the end of the year to inform future housing initiatives in Omaha.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska governor orders flags at half-staff
A Millard Public Schools principal sent a notice to families Monday regarding an incident that...
High school student removed from Millard elementary property
A La Vista family was left scrambling after a wedding photographer cut off all communication.
Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride
Fleet Farm purchases Gretna property, plans to build store
The right-of-way that was being left unkept has now been cleaned up by the City of Omaha.
Midtown Omaha ‘no man’s land’ gets much-needed cleanup

Latest News

Gov. Jim Pillen announced the location and construction of a new state prison in a news...
New Nebraska state prison site announced as systemic concerns remain
During a news conference on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, Governor Jim Pillen and Rob Jeffreys,...
New prison to be built in northeast Lincoln will replace Nebraska State Penitentiary
OPPD board approves new power generation plan
A car stolen from the scene of a homicide in Fort Calhoun last week has still not been located.
Stolen vehicle in connection to Washington County murder still at-large