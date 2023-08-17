Wedding photographer stands up La Vista bride

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wedding plans can be stressful enough without an important vendor shutting off communication.

A La Vista bride and her family put money down with a photographer who has gone dark as the big day approaches.

After getting engaged, Becca Odom hired Moxx Photography for wedding photos. But she says they dropped out of the picture.

“I reached out on every platform and nothing,” Becca said. “If she doesn’t want to do it, I want my money back Walking and taking people’s money isn’t the way to do it.”

Sharon Odom is Becca’s mother and three months before her turn walking down the aisle, she has a photo collection proving her communication with the wedding photographer.

“[We were] Facebook messaging and text messaging and then things just kind of stopped,” Sharon said.

But here $500 downpayment check went through.

“It’s just something that you thought was taken care of and it’s not,” Sharon said. “You put your faith in someone and you trust them, and then they’re gone and have taken the money with them.”

Sharon says her daughter found Moxx Photography on a wedding group page on Facebook.

“I think it’s fine to respond to an advertisement you see online, but do your research and dig into the company’s reputation,” said Jim Hegarty with the Better Business Bureau.

Full-time wedding photographer Chris Tierney averaged 40 ceremonies per year and he says paying half down is standard practice, but before paying, customers should get more than a snapshot resume.

“Maybe I like their pictures, but before I would give them any money, I want to meet with them and talk with them,” Tierney said. “I want to see a little bit more in-depth to their work.”

Sharon Odom says all communication with Moxx Photography came through texts and emails, not in person.

But 6 News called the number the Odoms have for the photographer, and the woman who answered the phone denied more than just standing up the bride.

She says she isn’t even a wedding photographer.

But Sharon believes a signed contract and copy of a cashed check will provide a sheriff’s investigator with a clearer picture.

“I just want my money back,” Sharon said.

Moxx Photography is not accredited or rated by the Better Business Bureau, but the bureau is investigating the complaint.

There is, however, a Wedding Professionals Association of Nebraska, but they’re not familiar with Moxx Photography either.

Final Take Films is a leader of the organization and provided tips for hiring a wedding photographer:

Look to see if they advertise on any other medium besides Facebook. A legitimate company puts a lot of effort into building a brand by having multiple channels.

Always interview the vendor before booking. Find out how long they’ve been in the business if they have any references, and what they’re offering.

Ask your other vendors about any vendor you are considering booking. Weddings run smoothly if all vendors work well together.

