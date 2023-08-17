We are Local
Vinny Palermo to plead guilty in Omaha corruption case

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News has learned that former Omaha Councilman Vinny Palermo plans to change his plea to guilty when he appears in federal court on Friday.

Palermo’s attorney, Randy Paragas, filed for a change of plea with the court clerk but wouldn’t tell 6 News which charges the former councilman will be pleading guilty to — that information will come out in court Friday morning.

Palermo was initially charged with nine felonies including:

  • conspiracy to commit honest services fraud, punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for each violation
  • honest services fraud, punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for each violation
  • wire fraud, punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release for each violation
  • bank fraud, punishable by up to 30 years’ imprisonment, a $1 million fine, and five years for each violation

Palermo, has been held in a Wahoo jail, is due in federal court in Lincoln at 10 a.m. Friday. He and three other defendants pleaded not guilty to federal charges earlier this year; Palermo was already on federal probation for failing to file his tax returns for 2012-2014.

Palermo was recently removed from the City Council after three months of unexcused absences.

Investigators have alleged that Palermo along with retired Omaha Police Capt. Richie Gonzalez, retired OPD Officer Johnny Palermo, and fundraiser Jack Olson conspired to defraud nonprofits such as LPOA and PACE — organizations aimed at helping disadvantaged youth in the metro. All four pleaded not guilty shortly after they were arrested in April.

From left: Richard Gonzalez, Jack Olson, Johnny Palermo, and Vincent Palermo. The four were...
All four individuals have been in jail since they were indicted in late April.

The news of Vinny Palermo’s plea change comes days after Gonzalez filed paperwork in federal court to request a hearing in order to change his plea. That hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Reporter Brian Mastre and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

